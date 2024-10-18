Left Menu

Sinwar's Elimination Marks New Phase in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces, US Vice President Kamala Harris applauded the move as a step towards justice, emphasizing the opportunity to end the war in Gaza. Sinwar, blamed for the deadly 2023 attacks, was tracked down through US-Israel collaboration.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo/ US Network Pool) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli defense forces has been hailed as a turning point in the ongoing conflict with Israel. US Vice President Kamala Harris lauded the action, declaring that 'justice has been served' and stressing the need to eliminate the threat Hamas poses to Israel.

As a Democratic candidate for the upcoming US presidential elections, Harris expressed hope that the world is 'better off as a result' of Sinwar's death. She highlighted the collaboration between US and Israeli intelligence in tracking Sinwar, the orchestrator of the October 7 attacks, labeled the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

Harris reiterated Israel's right to self-defense and the necessity of eliminating threats from any terrorist organization opposed to US interests. She emphasized that Sinwar's death presents an opportunity to end the war in Gaza, aiming for a future secure and peaceful for both Israelis and Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

