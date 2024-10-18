Left Menu

India's Pledge to Eradicate Poverty at UN Highlights Food Security Initiatives

India reaffirms its dedication to securing food for its massive population through numerous initiatives at the UN, as it celebrates lifting 250 million people out of poverty. The key strategies include focused policies targeting marginalized groups and a commitment to improve nutrition through agricultural advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:52 IST
India's First Secretary at UN, Sneha Dubey (Photo/@IndiaUNNewYork). Image Credit: ANI
At the United Nations, India reinforced its determination to ensure food security for its extensive population through a spectrum of initiatives. Highlighting a major achievement, India's First Secretary at the UN, Sneha Dubey, declared that 250 million people have been elevated out of poverty. Her statement was delivered at the General Discussion of the Second Committee, focusing on poverty eradication, agricultural development, food security, and nutrition.

Dubey attributed this success to targeted governmental policies empowering marginalized and vulnerable communities. She expressed concern over the rising global poverty levels and a surge in multidimensional poverty. Dubey emphasized the importance of digital public infrastructure in fostering inclusive development, asserting that India has made substantial progress in this arena.

Furthermore, she reiterated India's commitment to food security initiatives, such as the National Food Security Act, Digital Agriculture Mission, and PM POSHAN. She noted India's role as a founding member of the Alliance for Poverty Eradication and its leadership in promoting the nutritional benefits of millets, with 2023 commemorated as the International Year of Millets. Her speech followed the adoption of crucial resolutions by the UN General Assembly addressing agricultural development, food security, and the fight against global hunger.

