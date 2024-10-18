Left Menu

India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Khalistan Movement and Western Dismissiveness

Canadian security expert Joe Adam George highlights Western nations' disregard for India's concerns over the Khalistan movement, labeling it as a non-threat. The diplomatic tensions escalated with Canada naming Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest,' prompting India to recall its high commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:14 IST
Canadian National Security Expert Joe Adam George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, Canadian security expert Joe Adam George argues that the perceived threat from the Khalistan movement in the West is minimal, resulting in Western nations often dismissing India's apprehensions. According to George, Canada's predicament stems from equating Sikhism entirely with Khalistani separatism.

The tensions saw a spike when Canada branded India's High Commissioner and other diplomatic figures as 'persons of interest' in connection with the investigation into the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In retaliation, India withdrew its high commissioner and several diplomats, underscoring long-standing allegations of Canada's lax approach towards extremist elements for political gains.

A UK-government commissioned report, cited by George, revealed how Khalistani activists exploited British governmental ignorance, alerting the government to guard against extremist tactics. Such warnings have yet to influence Canada significantly, as George claims the Trudeau administration prioritizes political considerations over settling such issues diplomatically, unlike the United States.

