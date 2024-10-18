Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Bribery in Pakistan's Constitutional Amendment Debate

Omar Ayub Khan, an opposition leader, accuses the Pakistan government of offering bribes to lawmakers for support on constitutional amendments. A motion led by Naveed Qamar opens debate on the changes, which former PM Imran Khan's party opposes. The Supreme Court has dismissed a related plea amid controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:32 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Bribery in Pakistan's Constitutional Amendment Debate
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub (Photo/@OmarAyubKhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, has raised serious allegations against the Pakistan government, accusing it of attempting to bribe opposition lawmakers to secure support for proposed constitutional amendments, according to a report by Geo News. Ayub claims that lawmakers are being offered as much as Rs 1 billion to change allegiances.

During a heated debate in the National Assembly, Ayub questioned the integrity of the democratic process, stating, 'Isn't this a matter of shame? Is democracy here for sale?' The discussion on the proposed amendments was initiated by Pakistan People's Party lawmaker Naveed Qamar, who advocated for an open debate to forge a consensus document.

The controversial amendments aim to extend the retirement age of judges and establish a constitutional court, facing stiff opposition from former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the amendments following the petitioner's lawyer's withdrawal request. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa led a three-member bench in making this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024