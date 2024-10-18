Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Bribery in Pakistan's Constitutional Amendment Debate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, has raised serious allegations against the Pakistan government, accusing it of attempting to bribe opposition lawmakers to secure support for proposed constitutional amendments, according to a report by Geo News. Ayub claims that lawmakers are being offered as much as Rs 1 billion to change allegiances.

During a heated debate in the National Assembly, Ayub questioned the integrity of the democratic process, stating, 'Isn't this a matter of shame? Is democracy here for sale?' The discussion on the proposed amendments was initiated by Pakistan People's Party lawmaker Naveed Qamar, who advocated for an open debate to forge a consensus document.

The controversial amendments aim to extend the retirement age of judges and establish a constitutional court, facing stiff opposition from former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the amendments following the petitioner's lawyer's withdrawal request. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa led a three-member bench in making this decision.

