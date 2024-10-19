Left Menu

Rajasthan Eyes Global Tourism Boost Through UK Investment Ties

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari, along with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, engaged with UK investors to enhance the state's tourism prospects for the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit. The December event aims to secure investments, boost tourism, and introduce health innovations via partnerships with the UK's NICE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:50 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to bolster Rajasthan's tourism sector, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari led a high-profile meeting with UK investors for the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Global Summit. This strategic dialogue aimed at tapping into the United Kingdom's investment potential is part of the state's broader initiative to attract foreign investment and foster tourism growth.

The summit, scheduled from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, marks a pivotal moment for Rajasthan's investment outreach. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is personally spearheading efforts in the UK to draw attention to the state's tourism opportunities. Diya Kumari, who joined the delegation, expressed optimism about boosting international tourist numbers and expanding the local tourism industry, which currently ranks as the second largest economic sector in the state.

The discussions also extended to healthcare innovations, with Chief Minister Sharma having talks with Hugh McGuire from the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). The conversation revolved around potential collaborations on healthcare guidelines and the introduction of cutting-edge health technologies in Rajasthan. Both tourism and healthcare are seen as key areas for international collaboration and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

