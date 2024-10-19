Harvard's Controversial Handling of Anti-CCP Protest Sparks Outcry

US Congressman John Moolenaar has expressed strong criticism toward Harvard University over its perceived mishandling of an anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) protest. Moolenaar, who also chairs the Select Committee on the CCP, accused the university of bias against students critical of the CCP.

This controversy stems from a July investigation revealing that Harvard placed two student protesters, Cosette Wu and Tsering Yangchen, on disciplinary probation. The university did not sanction a pro-CCP graduate student who reportedly assaulted Wu during a protest against CCP human rights abuses at an event featuring Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Footage from the incident reportedly showed Harvard staff witnessing the altercation without intervening, casting doubt on the university's dedication to student safety. Moolenaar labeled the situation as 'appallingly unequal treatment' and revealed plans to work with congressional colleagues to tackle foreign influence on American campuses.

Wu, defending her actions, stated her aim was to promote free speech by challenging the CCP representative, as reported by Taiwan News. She claimed ignorance of any rule violations and emphasized the importance of encouraging critical thinking. This incident raises questions about protest boundaries and student rights within educational institutions.

Additional concerns have been voiced regarding threats to Wu's safety post-protest, a situation stressing the risks dissenters face in environments affected by foreign powers. Echoing Moolenaar, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Education Committee Chair Virginia Foxx have called for more accountability and fairness at Harvard.

The Select Committee's statement highlighted inconsistent application of disciplinary standards at Harvard, suggesting favoritism and raising broader concerns about CCP influence on educational freedom in American universities. The case has prompted a wider reassessment of how academic institutions address dissent and handle foreign interference.

