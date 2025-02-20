Foreign Influence Allegations Rock Indian Election Landscape

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has linked a series of remarks by US President Donald Trump with alleged conspiracies by Congress to seek foreign intervention in Indian elections. The controversy erupted following comments made by Trump regarding USD 21 million spent on voter turnout in India and related remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the UK.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a leading BJP figure, presented audio clips of Trump and Gandhi, claiming these as proof of Congress's alleged attempts to solicit support from foreign democracies. Prasad argued that this was a ploy to win elections, which the Congress continues to lose. A statement by Trump on suspending USAID funding suggested efforts to sway Indian polls towards other candidates.

The Congress, however, brushed off the claims as 'nonsensical' and countered by demanding a detailed report on USAID's historical support in India. Meanwhile, Amit Malviya of BJP highlighted Modi's warnings about foreign influences during prior election campaigns. The BJP contends that such foreign interference in democratic processes is disgraceful and states it has substantiating evidence to back its allegations.

