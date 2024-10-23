PM Modi Urges BRICS Unity Against Terrorism and Calls for Global Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on BRICS nations to collectively tackle terrorism and terror financing, stressing that double standards cannot be tolerated. At the 16th BRICS Summit's Closed Plenary Session, Modi also urged measures to prevent the radicalization of youth.

Highlighting the need for a united front, Modi stated, "We must have unanimous, unwavering support in countering terrorism and its financing. It's essential to actively work against youth radicalization and pursue the long-stalled Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the UN. Furthermore, establishing global cyber security protocols and safe AI usage is crucial." The electronic summit included Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting China's previous UN opposition against labeling Sajid Mir as a global terrorist.

PM Modi advocated for reforms in global bodies like the UN Security Council, emphasizing, "Reformations in international institutions should be timely. As BRICS progresses, it's vital not to portray an image of replacing these institutions but to reform them." He underlined the significance of the Global South's aspirations and credited India's leadership during the Global South Summits and G20 for amplifying these voices. The BRICS meeting is ongoing amid global crises like wars, economic instability, climate change, and security threats.

Amid discussions of geopolitical division, Modi pointed out the urgent global objectives of food, energy, and health security, warning of new technology-driven challenges such as cyber misinformation. The summit is seen as a beacon of hope for international cooperation, focused on dialogue and diplomacy, to address human-centric concerns. Modi reiterated BRICS's role, stating, "Our message should be of cooperation, not division, ensuring a secure future beyond crises like COVID collectively."

He affirmed India's readiness to include more partners into BRICS, insisting on consensus for decisions while honoring founding members' perspectives. Modi expressed gratitude for President Putin's successful BRICS leadership, cutting through geo-political discord. "It's a pleasure meeting as the expanded BRICS Family, witnessing new partners joining our ranks. My congratulations to President Putin for Russia's adept guidance of BRICS," he concluded.

