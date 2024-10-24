Karachi Lawyers Protest Torture, Demand Justice

On Wednesday evening, lawyers staged a protest on Karachi's streets due to the non-registration of a case involving alleged torture of a lawyer and his family. The protest, reported by The Dawn, took place along Korangi Road near Kala Pull around 3:15 pm, disrupting traffic.

Karachi Bar Association (KBA) leaders, including general secretary Ikhtiar Ali Channa and president Amir Nawaz Waraich, expressed outrage over the incident, vowing to abstain from court proceedings on Thursday. The KBA announced a ban on police entry into city courts and claimed that miscreants had attacked protesting lawyers at Kala Pull, damaging their vehicles, with the police refusing to file an FIR.

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) condemned the attack on lawyer Inayat Jatoi, declaring a full-day strike across Sindh courts. SBC acting secretary M Rustam Bhutto demanded the immediate filing of an FIR and the arrest of those responsible for the attack, which reportedly involved private goons and police.

Later, at 9:42 pm, the protesting lawyers moved their demonstration to Sharea Faisal, blocking both lanes of the main road near the Finance and Trade Centre. The protest was a response to the non-registration of a case regarding the attack on lawyer Inayat Jatoi, with calls for the dismissal of the SHO Mehmoodabad police station.

