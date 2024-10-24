Tensions Escalate: Indian Envoy Recounts Near Attack in Canada

In a stark revelation, Sanjay Verma, the recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, recounted an alarming assault by Khalistani extremists in Alberta. Speaking to ANI, Verma revealed the attackers wielded a sword, rather than a kirpan, coming dangerously close to causing him bodily harm.

The incident occurred in a city in Alberta during a business event attended by Indian delegates and Canadian businessmen. Verma, who was with his wife, described the hostile environment as around 150 individuals protested outside, leading to the intimidating confrontation where police intervention became necessary.

Verma's reassignment comes as Canadian authorities investigate the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, which he firmly denies any connection to. Despite worsening diplomatic relations, India continues to refute Canada's allegations, highlighting Ottawa's tolerance towards extremist factions threatening peace-loving Indo-Canadians.

(With inputs from agencies.)