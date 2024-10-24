Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Indian Envoy Recounts Near Attack in Canada

Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma recounts a harrowing encounter with Khalistani extremists in Alberta, Canada, while accompanied by his wife. As ties between India and Canada worsen, Verma is reassigned amid allegations related to the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, which India calls 'absurd' and 'motivated.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:41 IST
Tensions Escalate: Indian Envoy Recounts Near Attack in Canada
Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation, Sanjay Verma, the recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, recounted an alarming assault by Khalistani extremists in Alberta. Speaking to ANI, Verma revealed the attackers wielded a sword, rather than a kirpan, coming dangerously close to causing him bodily harm.

The incident occurred in a city in Alberta during a business event attended by Indian delegates and Canadian businessmen. Verma, who was with his wife, described the hostile environment as around 150 individuals protested outside, leading to the intimidating confrontation where police intervention became necessary.

Verma's reassignment comes as Canadian authorities investigate the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, which he firmly denies any connection to. Despite worsening diplomatic relations, India continues to refute Canada's allegations, highlighting Ottawa's tolerance towards extremist factions threatening peace-loving Indo-Canadians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024