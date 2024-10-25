UAE Champions Open Trade at G20 Ministerial Meeting in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], October 25 (ANI/WAM): Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, strongly advocated for open, rules-based trade at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) held in Brazil. He highlighted the significance of World Trade Organization (WTO) reform as a means to bolster multilateralism and ensure fair access to global supply chains.

During this critical meeting, which will influence the G20 Leaders' Summit outcomes in November 2024, Al Zeyoudi participated in sessions addressing WTO reform and the role of trade in sustainable development. UAE's growing influence in global trade was underscored by its participation as an invited guest during Brazil's G20 Presidency.

Al Zeyoudi called for G20 nations to enhance technology-driven, eco-friendly trade practices and stressed the need for gender-inclusive policies, citing the 'G20 Compendium of Best Practices to Increase Women's Participation in International Trade'. The UAE aims to position trade as a catalyst for global collaboration and sustainable growth, reaffirming its commitment to pushing back against protectionism.

