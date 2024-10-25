Left Menu

UAE Champions Open Trade at G20 Ministerial Meeting in Brazil

UAE Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi emphasized the importance of open, rules-based trade and WTO reform at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Brazil. Addressing key trade issues, Al Zeyoudi advocated for sustainable practices and the inclusion of women-run SMEs to boost global economic growth.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade in Brazil (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Brasilia [Brazil], October 25 (ANI/WAM): Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, strongly advocated for open, rules-based trade at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) held in Brazil. He highlighted the significance of World Trade Organization (WTO) reform as a means to bolster multilateralism and ensure fair access to global supply chains.

During this critical meeting, which will influence the G20 Leaders' Summit outcomes in November 2024, Al Zeyoudi participated in sessions addressing WTO reform and the role of trade in sustainable development. UAE's growing influence in global trade was underscored by its participation as an invited guest during Brazil's G20 Presidency.

Al Zeyoudi called for G20 nations to enhance technology-driven, eco-friendly trade practices and stressed the need for gender-inclusive policies, citing the 'G20 Compendium of Best Practices to Increase Women's Participation in International Trade'. The UAE aims to position trade as a catalyst for global collaboration and sustainable growth, reaffirming its commitment to pushing back against protectionism.

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

