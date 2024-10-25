Liwa International Festival 2025: A Global Winter Extravaganza in Al Dhafra

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 25 (ANI/WAM): Spearheaded by Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi has announced the highly anticipated third edition of the Liwa International Festival 2025. Set to run from December 13, 2024, to January 4, 2025, the festival will unfold in the picturesque Al Dhafra region.

Collaborating with key partners, the festival promises to elevate Al Dhafra's status as a premier winter destination globally. Catering to diverse interests, the event will attract camping and adventure enthusiasts, fans of traditional sports, and automotive aficionados, welcoming world-class competitors and offering rich cultural experiences.

Guests will witness vibrant fireworks, music performances, and partake in desert activities amidst Al Dhafra's natural beauty. Highlights include a car exhibition, the thrilling Hill Climbing Championship, and traditional sports such as falconry and camel racing. Hospitality options range from luxury accommodations to traditional desert lodgings, ensuring a memorable visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)