BYC Welcomes Sammi Baloch: Amplifying Voices Against Enforced Disappearances

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) officially welcomed Sammi Baloch, a renowned activist dedicated to fighting enforced disappearances, into their ranks on Friday. Baloch, who has tirelessly campaigned against what she terms 'Baloch Genocide,' now joins the BYC in their protest efforts against the Pakistani military's actions.

In a troubling incident, Ubaidullah Tagapi, son of Haji Barkat Tagapi, was abducted in broad daylight, prompting his family to organize a protest. However, the protest was met with resistance and harassment from the Pakistan armed forces, which forcibly halted the demonstration. Similarly, in another event, 22-year-old Haseeb Baloch, an ARID University graduate from Panjgur, was also forcibly disappeared, sparking another protest that faced state violence.

The BYC later reported Haseeb Baloch's release, noting he is hospitalized due to severe torture. Under the banner 'Breaking Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances,' Baloch communities across Balochistan have organized five protests to condemn these state actions. Despite facing obstacles from authorities, the BYC maintains its efforts, with past protests having taken place in Karachi, Hub, Turbat, and Khuzdar where families of the disappeared have sought justice.

