Israeli Strikes Target Over 200 Hezbollah Sites Amid Intensified Military Operations

Israeli Defense Forces conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and thwarted ambush attempts as they continued operations against Hamas in Gaza. Key Hezbollah figure Abbas Adnan Moslem was killed among others. The heightened conflict follows recent tensions, leading to significant displacements in northern Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a series of intensifying military operations, Israeli airstrikes have targeted over 200 Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, as disclosed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday morning. The strikes run parallel with continued raids against Hamas militants trying to regroup in northern Gaza.

Among those eliminated was Abbas Adnan Moslem, the commander of Hezbollah's Aitaroun area, known for orchestrating numerous strikes on northern Israeli communities and IDF forces. Additionally, Israeli troops thwarted an ambush attempt, discovering and dismantling a Russian-made Kornet missile launcher.

In Gaza, specifically in Jabaliya Town, Israeli troops reported the neutralization of dozens of Hamas terrorists, alongside the confiscation of weapons and dismantling of terror infrastructure. The operations follow increased aggressions involving rocket attacks from Hezbollah in northern Israel, linked to the recent violent outbreak on October 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

