US Deports Indian Nationals Amid Enhanced Migration Cooperation

The United States recently deported Indian nationals on a chartered flight, underscoring increased US-India cooperation on migration. The US Department of Homeland Security highlights ongoing efforts to deter illegal immigration while promoting lawful entry pathways. Since June 2024, significant reductions in border encounters and numerous repatriation flights, including to India, have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:13 IST
US Department of Homeland Security (Photo/US Government official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has deported several Indian nationals lacking proper documentation, reinforcing its stringent immigration policies. The deportations occurred on October 22, using a chartered flight, as part of ongoing cooperation with India on migration and mobility.

DHS officials emphasize that these efforts aim to create more opportunities for lawful migration from India to the US. This collaboration has resulted in deportations over the years, reflecting a shared commitment to deter illegal migration and counter human smuggling.

Kristie A Canegallo, a senior DHS official, remarked on the department's commitment to enforcing US immigration laws and swiftly returning those without a legal basis to remain. With a reported decrease in border encounters and over 495 international repatriation flights since June 2024, the US aims to reinforce lawful immigration channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

