Women at the Heart of South Asia’s Economic Growth: A Story of Trade, Connectivity, and Change

The South Asia Regional Trade Facilitation Program (SARTFP), developed by the World Bank and funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, exemplifies a committed effort toward promoting economic empowerment for women through expanded trade and connectivity initiatives spanning Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal. SARTFP represents an innovative approach to fostering economic inclusivity, especially for women in underserved and remote areas, by mainstreaming gender considerations into regional trade and infrastructure projects. This program has targeted sectors traditionally dominated by men, including transportation and local tourism, enabling women to not only participate but also take ownership in these spaces. Through support and training initiatives, SARTFP has helped women in Bangladesh gain employment in road maintenance under the Bangladesh Western Economic Corridor & Regional Enhancement (WeCARE) Program, while women entrepreneurs in Bhutan now manage community-based tourism ventures as part of the Buddhist Circuit Development Project. In India’s Assam region, SARTFP has contributed to gender-sensitive inland water transport systems, creating safer routes and encouraging women to take on roles as vessel operators.

Empowering Women Through Policy Innovation and Partnerships

The SARTFP has actively driven policy change through its partnerships and research. Through its South Asia Region’s Gender Innovation Lab, the program has produced valuable insights into effective methods for empowering women economically. It has also established a Community of Practice on Women’s Economic Empowerment, focused on generating systematic reviews, evidence briefs, and applied tools that inform regional development strategies. This foundational research has not only supported the design and implementation of World Bank operations but also facilitated informed discussions among regional stakeholders. Through collaborations with local non-profit organizations, the program has advocated for women’s economic rights, fostering an environment where grassroots women entrepreneurs can thrive. The Business, Enterprise, and Employment Support (BEES) network, established under SARTFP, brings together non-profits across South Asia to support women producers and small-scale entrepreneurs. This network has become an instrumental resource in sharing knowledge, driving collective action, and scaling successful initiatives to help women escape poverty cycles and secure sustainable livelihoods.

Transforming Regional Markets Through Accessible Technology and Infrastructure

A significant aspect of SARTFP’s impact has been its use of technology and infrastructure improvements to make regional markets more accessible to women traders and entrepreneurs. By lowering logistical costs and improving transport efficiency, the program has enabled women traders to engage in multi-modal logistics, thereby expanding their market reach. Rural markets have benefited from designated stalls for female vendors and safe, functional facilities such as bathrooms, encouraging women to establish themselves as entrepreneurs in these spaces. The program also recognizes the importance of integrating women into local tourism sectors. In Bhutan, women from rural backgrounds, often with limited resources, have been trained in hospitality management, enhancing cultural tourism through locally managed enterprises. These community-driven ventures, like the Nobgang village restaurant and bed-and-breakfast initiative, provide women with the skills and means to earn income, contributing directly to the economic vitality of their communities.

Inclusive Transportation Initiatives in Bangladesh and India

In Bangladesh, inclusive transport initiatives such as those under the WeCARE Program have empowered women not only to participate in the workforce but also to balance work with family responsibilities. By providing essential facilities like daycare services, the program allows women to manage both household and employment responsibilities effectively. In Assam, the Inland Water Transport Project has transformed waterway transport by incorporating gender-inclusive terminals designed to meet women’s needs. These include accessible toilets, nursing rooms, and dedicated seating for female passengers, all of which make public transport safer and more appealing for women commuters and traders. The “Jibondinga” scheme further supports women’s participation in the water transport sector, enabling them to own and operate vessels. As a result, women like Runu Hazarika in Majgaon have been able to run their own transport businesses, turning traditional occupations into viable enterprises that serve the local economy and community.

Reshaping Economies with Gender-Sensitive Development

SARTFP’s initiatives underscore how gender-sensitive economic policies can reshape infrastructure, create entrepreneurial opportunities, and significantly improve women’s quality of life across South Asia. By addressing societal and economic barriers, the program has empowered women to establish themselves as key participants in a market-driven economy. The transformation is evident in the lives of countless women, whether they are operating boats, running hospitality ventures, or managing small-scale trade enterprises. Through focused support and development, these women have been able to achieve a degree of economic independence previously inaccessible to them, enhancing both their personal lives and the economic resilience of their communities. SARTFP’s regional approach, backed by rigorous research and partnerships, has laid a durable foundation for gender-sensitive development that supports the prosperity and inclusivity of all South Asian economies.

A Blueprint for an Inclusive Economic Future

This comprehensive model of economic empowerment has demonstrated the profound impact that coordinated regional efforts can have on both individual lives and broader economic landscapes. The program's success stories are not only a testament to the importance of empowering women but also an illustration of the potential that inclusive infrastructure and thoughtful policy reforms hold for sustainable development. Women’s voices are now a central part of South Asia’s evolving economic narrative, with SARTFP setting a precedent for other regional and global development initiatives that seek to achieve both equity and prosperity through integration and connectivity. From advancing women’s safety in public transport to establishing support networks for local entrepreneurs, SARTFP has created a blueprint for progress that ensures women are active, recognized participants in the region’s economic growth. With continuing efforts to build on this progress, the program illuminates a path toward a more inclusive future where women are equally empowered to contribute to and benefit from economic opportunities across South Asia.