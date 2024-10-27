Left Menu

Nepal's PM Oli Set for Strategic Visit to China Amid BRI Progress

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is planning a November visit to China to assess progress on joint projects, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative. Oli's 100 days milestone prompts a focus on bilateral agreements, trade, and energy discussions, marking a significant diplomatic move following his UN trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:13 IST
Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, is slated to visit China in November. Ahead of this crucial diplomatic move, officials have informed him of ongoing projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), following his recent 100-day mark in office.

Prime Minister Oli has instructed the Foreign Ministry to update him on the progress of bilateral agreements, including the BRI. A briefing is expected within the week as preparations for the visit are underway. Details of the BRI agreement, signed in 2017, remain undisclosed, maintaining a veil of secrecy.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Song has stated that projects like the Ring Road's second phase and the Araniko Highway are part of the BRI. Oli's visit aims to include discussions on trade and energy, highlighting Nepal's strategic interests after his recent participation in the UN General Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

