UAE Jiu-Jitsu Team Claims Seven Medals at World Championship in Greece

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, under the sponsorship of Mubadala Investment Company, achieved remarkable success on the second day of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship held in Heraklion, Greece. The team garnered an impressive haul of seven medals: two gold, three silver, and two bronze.

The gold medals were claimed by Omar Al Suwaidi (56 kg) and Khaled Al Shehhi (62 kg), while Balqees Abdul Karim (45 kg), Zayed Alkatheeri (56 kg), and Mohammed Al Suwaidi (69 kg) secured silver. Meanwhile, Aysha Al Shamsi (45 kg) and Maitha Shraim (48 kg) contributed to the bronze tally, continuing to advance UAE's medal count significantly.

In an expression of gratitude, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasized the backing of the UAE's leadership and praised the dedication of both male and female athletes. He underscored the Federation's ongoing commitment to discovering and developing champions to meet international standards, which was visible through these accomplishments.

Omar Al Suwaidi, who won gold in the 56 kg category after competing against his compatriot Zayed Al Katheeri, dedicated his victory to the UAE leadership and people, recognizing the relentless support received from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. Expressing similar sentiments, Khaled Al Shehhi highlighted the unyielding effort during training camps as key to their success, celebrating raising the UAE flag and hearing the national anthem on the podium as moments of national pride.

As the event progresses, attention turns to the next rounds of competitions, featuring men's 77 kg and 85 kg categories and women's 57 kg and 63 kg categories, with athletes like Mahdi Al Awlaqi, Sultan Al Hosni, Saeed Al Kubaisi, Shamsa Al Amri, Al Anoud Al Hosni, and Shamaa Al Kalbani set to represent the UAE.

