Tensions Rise as Iran's Supreme Leader Suspended on X Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's account on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was suspended shortly after just two posts. According to the Jerusalem Post, the posts were made in Hebrew before the platform, owned by Elon Musk, suspended the account.

The suspension follows a period of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, with reports of Israeli attacks on Iranian military sites last Saturday. Major General Hossein Salami of the IRGC stated that the attacks resulted in the deaths of four Iranian soldiers and a civilian, as confirmed by the IRNA.

Ayatollah Khamenei called for Iran's power to be unmistakably communicated to Israel, emphasizing that neither the impact of Israeli airstrikes should be exaggerated nor dismissed. Expressing dissatisfaction with global indifference, he criticized various governments and the United Nations for failing to address what he described as Israel's 'brutal war crimes' against Gaza and Lebanon.

In a strong appeal, Khamenei advocated for the formation of a global coalition against the 'malicious Zionist regime,' urging political, economic, and if necessary, a military response. Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reassured that although Iran does not seek war, it will defend its citizens robustly against Israeli aggression.

Pezeshkian, speaking during a cabinet session, offered condolences to the families of Iranian forces killed in the conflict. The Iranian air force acknowledged attacks on military bases but cited limited damage. Following the operations, Israel reported the successful conclusion of its missions, marking the end of its retaliatory actions for an earlier missile attack by Iran on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)