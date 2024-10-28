Modi and Sanchez Strengthen Indo-Spanish Ties at Historic Vadodara Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, marking a significant moment in Indo-Spanish relations. This meeting followed the launch of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility, symbolizing industrial collaboration between the two nations.

During their discussions, Modi welcomed Sanchez and noted the invigorating impact of the Spanish leader's visit to India during the Diwali festival. He highlighted the centuries-old partnership shared by India and Spain, founded on values such as democracy and the rule of law, and underscored the multifaceted cooperation across sectors like economy, defense, pharma, and technology.

Sanchez recalled the cultural synthesis of the 1960s between guitarist Paco de Lucia and musician Ravi Shankar. He expressed optimism for Indian companies within Europe's framework, highlighting Spain's SME-driven economy. The inauguration of the Tata-Airbus facility represents a milestone for industrial growth, job creation, and technological innovation in India.

