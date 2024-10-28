Left Menu

Modi and Sanchez Strengthen Indo-Spanish Ties at Historic Vadodara Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez met in Vadodara's Laxmi Vilas Palace. They celebrated the inauguration of Tata-Airbus C-295 assembly facility. Discussions emphasized historical ties, shared values, and economic cooperation. Sanchez highlighted past cultural fusions while both leaders envisioned a dynamic partnership, strengthening economic and defense collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:24 IST
Modi and Sanchez Strengthen Indo-Spanish Ties at Historic Vadodara Meeting
Spanish President Pedro Sanchez with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, marking a significant moment in Indo-Spanish relations. This meeting followed the launch of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility, symbolizing industrial collaboration between the two nations.

During their discussions, Modi welcomed Sanchez and noted the invigorating impact of the Spanish leader's visit to India during the Diwali festival. He highlighted the centuries-old partnership shared by India and Spain, founded on values such as democracy and the rule of law, and underscored the multifaceted cooperation across sectors like economy, defense, pharma, and technology.

Sanchez recalled the cultural synthesis of the 1960s between guitarist Paco de Lucia and musician Ravi Shankar. He expressed optimism for Indian companies within Europe's framework, highlighting Spain's SME-driven economy. The inauguration of the Tata-Airbus facility represents a milestone for industrial growth, job creation, and technological innovation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024