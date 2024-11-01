UAE Bolsters Support for Lebanon with Massive Aid Effort

The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian outreach, delivering a fifteenth aid aircraft to Lebanon with 40 tonnes of essential food packages aimed primarily at children. This initiative is part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, launched at the behest of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Since October 2024, the UAE has transported a total of 672 tonnes of relief supplies to Lebanon, overseen by key figures such as Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This effort underlines the UAE's dedication to addressing Lebanon's humanitarian crises.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the UAE's commitment to aiding Lebanon amid adversity. The aid, totaling 2,772 tonnes across Lebanon and Syria, also includes substantial maritime shipments, with 2,000 tonnes delivered by a UAE relief ship to Beirut.

(With inputs from agencies.)