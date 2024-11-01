Left Menu

UAE Bolsters Support for Lebanon with Massive Aid Effort

The UAE has dispatched its fifteenth aid aircraft to Lebanon as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, providing 40 tonnes of food packages. The initiative, directed by UAE leadership, is a response to Lebanon's ongoing challenges, reinforcing the enduring humanitarian legacy of the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:21 IST
UAE dispatches fifteenth aircraft to Lebanon, carrying 40 tonnes of aid (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian outreach, delivering a fifteenth aid aircraft to Lebanon with 40 tonnes of essential food packages aimed primarily at children. This initiative is part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, launched at the behest of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Since October 2024, the UAE has transported a total of 672 tonnes of relief supplies to Lebanon, overseen by key figures such as Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This effort underlines the UAE's dedication to addressing Lebanon's humanitarian crises.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the UAE's commitment to aiding Lebanon amid adversity. The aid, totaling 2,772 tonnes across Lebanon and Syria, also includes substantial maritime shipments, with 2,000 tonnes delivered by a UAE relief ship to Beirut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

