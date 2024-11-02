UAE's Maritime Leaders Unite for 12th Harbour Masters Meeting to Propel Port Efficiency

Abu Dhabi played host to the 12th Harbour Masters meeting as organized by the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The assembly sought to uncover strategies for boosting port operations and maritime processes while tackling sector-specific challenges. Technology advancements in maritime management and regulatory updates were also highlighted.

The meeting, under the stewardship of Hessa Al Malek, advisor for Maritime Transport Affairs at MoEI, was facilitated by the Abu Dhabi Ports Group. Representative stakeholders from various UAE ports participated, exchanging invaluable insights aimed at fostering sustainable growth and efficiency in the rapidly evolving maritime industry.

Al Malek underscored the significance of such forums in nurturing partnerships to enhance the maritime sector's performance. Capt. Saif Al Mheiri of Abu Dhabi Maritime emphasized the institutional commitment to sector development, highlighting the event as a prime networking platform, pivotal for port safety and operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)