Left Menu

UAE's Maritime Leaders Unite for 12th Harbour Masters Meeting to Propel Port Efficiency

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure hosted the 12th Harbour Masters meeting in Abu Dhabi. Industry leaders discussed enhancing port efficiency, while showcasing new technologies and reviewing regulations. The event emphasized collaboration and sustainability, with the UAE ranked 9th globally in port efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:32 IST
UAE's Maritime Leaders Unite for 12th Harbour Masters Meeting to Propel Port Efficiency
Hessa Al Malek chairs the 12th Harbour Masters Meeting in Abu Dhabi, focused on advancing the UAE's maritime sector. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi played host to the 12th Harbour Masters meeting as organized by the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The assembly sought to uncover strategies for boosting port operations and maritime processes while tackling sector-specific challenges. Technology advancements in maritime management and regulatory updates were also highlighted.

The meeting, under the stewardship of Hessa Al Malek, advisor for Maritime Transport Affairs at MoEI, was facilitated by the Abu Dhabi Ports Group. Representative stakeholders from various UAE ports participated, exchanging invaluable insights aimed at fostering sustainable growth and efficiency in the rapidly evolving maritime industry.

Al Malek underscored the significance of such forums in nurturing partnerships to enhance the maritime sector's performance. Capt. Saif Al Mheiri of Abu Dhabi Maritime emphasized the institutional commitment to sector development, highlighting the event as a prime networking platform, pivotal for port safety and operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024