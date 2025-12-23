Left Menu

Zipbolt Innovations: Pioneering AI-Driven EV Charging Solutions in India

Zipbolt Innovations has launched ZeFlash.App, an AI-powered EV battery diagnostics application, across 100+ charging stations. Integrated with advanced AI-powered chargers, it offers real-time battery health monitoring, aiming to make India's EV infrastructure smarter and safer. The startup is gearing up for a $1 million Pre-Series A funding round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:35 IST
NEW DELHI | December 22, 2025 — Zipbolt Innovations is making waves in India's burgeoning electric vehicle market by launching its ZeFlash.App, a cutting-edge, AI-powered EV battery diagnostics and safe-charging application. This innovative app is now operative in over 100 CharjKaro-operated fast-charging stations in Delhi and Chandigarh, with plans for expansion to Dehradun and Agra.

ZeFlash.App transforms charging stations into intelligent energy hubs. It integrates seamlessly with Zipbolt's AI-enabled DC fast chargers, offering rapid battery diagnostics in just 20 minutes. This new technology allows for early detection of faults and potential risks during the charging process, enhancing the safety of India's urban EV infrastructure.

Zipbolt Innovations, co-founded by Rohan Singh Bais and Sonia Singh, looks to the future with its forthcoming $1 million Pre-Series A funding round. Supported by the MeitY–RIIDL SAMRIDH Fund, the company aims to advance India's EV ecosystem, making electric mobility smarter and more efficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

