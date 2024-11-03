Left Menu

Dubai Celebrates: A Guide to Vibrant Festivities and National Heritage

Brand Dubai unveils an interactive guide to explore national events and celebrations from Flag Day to Eid Al Etihad. Featuring #ZayedAndRashid campaign, the guide highlights cultural heritage, history, and unity through engaging activities across Dubai's landmarks, promising enriching experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Brand Dubai, the creative division of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched a comprehensive guide detailing an extensive array of national events from 3rd November to 2nd December. The guide encourages people to engage in celebrations marking significant occasions such as Flag Day and Eid Al Etihad, alongside the #ZayedAndRashid campaign.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, emphasized the guide's role in positioning Dubai as a premier destination for residents and tourists seeking exceptional festive experiences. Highlighted events aim to foster national unity, heritage appreciation, and shared aspirations for the future by presenting a rich tapestry of events throughout the city.

The guide features varied experiences, including exhibitions tracing UAE history, traditional crafts markets, and the iconic Flag Garden in Jumeirah Brach. With the city alive with cultural and musical performances, dazzling fireworks, and unity-inspired public spaces, the season promises to forge lasting connections to UAE cultural heritage.

