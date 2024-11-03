Left Menu

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Gandapur Rallies PTI for Final Stand Against Federal Government

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur urged PTI supporters to prepare for a significant phase in their protest against the federal government, emphasizing a 'final call.' A major rally is set for November 9 in Swabi, with Gandapur highlighting ready sacrifices and dismissing rumors of deals with the establishment.

In a fervent call to action, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to brace for a defining moment in their campaign against the federal government. Speaking outside Adiala Jail, Gandapur announced a November 9 rally in Swabi, dismissed rumors of deals with the establishment, and affirmed PTI's readiness to make sacrifices.

Gandapur insisted the rally would represent unity across Pakistan, transforming a previously planned event into a significant gathering he likened to a 'jirga for all of Pakhtunkhwa.' He criticized ongoing speculation about negotiations with the establishment, asserting that the party remains undeterred by potential governor's rule, emphasizing the party's determination.

Addressing logistical queries, Gandapur explained plans would be confirmed post-consultations and vowed PTI's determination to march 'with our shrouds tied.' He voiced his frustration over legal challenges, revealing charges in six districts, and recognized sacrifices made by party members, including his readiness for the 'ultimate sacrifice.' Express Tribune reported Gandapur recalling incidents that demonstrated increased pressure on PTI, with Gandapur pledging continued resistance akin to historical battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

