HRCP Raises Alarm: Opposes Pakistan's New Anti-Terrorism Bill

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has issued a stern warning regarding the proposed Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024, which permits prolonged detention based on "credible information" or "reasonable suspicion." HRCP fears that, without judicial oversight, this bill undermines due process by treating detainees as inherent threats to security.

While recognizing the need for enhanced security in response to recent militant attacks, HRCP firmly opposes preventive detention as a viable solution. It highlights past abuses of similar powers, exemplified by cases like Baba Jan and Ali Wazir, which raise suspicions about their legitimacy under terrorism charges.

The commission expresses alarm over the bill's provisions allowing the armed forces to detain individuals without civilian or judicial approval. This move, HRCP argues, effectively legitimizes enforced disappearances and breaches constitutional rights under Articles 10 and 10A, while failing to comply with international human rights standards.

HRCP calls for the withdrawal of the bill and urges the development of alternative measures that balance security needs with citizen rights protection, emphasizing a commitment to justice and human rights in anti-terrorism efforts.

