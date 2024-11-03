Left Menu

HRCP Raises Alarm: Opposes Pakistan's New Anti-Terrorism Bill

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan criticizes the proposed Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024, highlighting its potential to undermine due process by allowing prolonged detention without judicial oversight. HRCP urges the government to develop alternative legislation addressing security concerns while ensuring citizens' rights are protected.

Updated: 03-11-2024 15:34 IST
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). (Photo: File photo/ HRCP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has issued a stern warning regarding the proposed Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024, which permits prolonged detention based on "credible information" or "reasonable suspicion." HRCP fears that, without judicial oversight, this bill undermines due process by treating detainees as inherent threats to security.

While recognizing the need for enhanced security in response to recent militant attacks, HRCP firmly opposes preventive detention as a viable solution. It highlights past abuses of similar powers, exemplified by cases like Baba Jan and Ali Wazir, which raise suspicions about their legitimacy under terrorism charges.

The commission expresses alarm over the bill's provisions allowing the armed forces to detain individuals without civilian or judicial approval. This move, HRCP argues, effectively legitimizes enforced disappearances and breaches constitutional rights under Articles 10 and 10A, while failing to comply with international human rights standards.

HRCP calls for the withdrawal of the bill and urges the development of alternative measures that balance security needs with citizen rights protection, emphasizing a commitment to justice and human rights in anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

