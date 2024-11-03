Revitalizing Pakistan's Economy: SMEs Demand Government Support

SMEs, deemed crucial for Pakistan's economic revival, demand governmental support to overcome current economic challenges, reports The Express Tribune. Entrepreneurs insist on enhancing the sector, pivotal for national recovery, urging collaborative efforts.

Two major SME zones in Karachi, North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry and Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries, face dire financial woes. These challenges extend to small industrial estates in Sindh's districts, including Hyderabad and Badin, hindered by exorbitant business costs and infrastructure deterioration.

The SME sector grapples with inflation, high energy tariffs, and relentless government extortion demands. Business leaders advocate for a 'one-window' solution to alleviate bureaucratic obstacles, crucial for SME growth amid corruption and operational difficulties.

