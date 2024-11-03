India's Decade of Progress: Jaishankar Highlights Transformative Initiatives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded India's remarkable progress over the last decade, attributing it to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland, Australia, Jaishankar detailed the interconnected efforts that have transformed the nation's business landscape, quality of life, and infrastructure.

Among these initiatives is the ambitious Gati Shakti program, which focuses on comprehensive infrastructure development. Jaishankar underscored the establishment of a robust digital public infrastructure that has significantly bolstered governance and ensured steadfast political stability.

Highlighting infrastructure advancements, he stated that India constructs 28 kilometers of highway and 12-14 kilometers of railway track daily. Political stability has allowed new policy decisions to build upon previous ones, he explained. Moreover, the number of cities with metro systems surged from six to 21 in a decade, with plans to expand to 39. The aviation sector also saw growth, with airports doubling and 1,000 planes on order. Jaishankar's visit to Australia includes inaugurating India's 4th consulate and co-chairing the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

(With inputs from agencies.)