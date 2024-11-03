Left Menu

India's Decade of Progress: Jaishankar Highlights Transformative Initiatives

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar praises significant progress over the past decade under PM Modi, emphasizing infrastructure advancement and political stability during a speech to the Indian diaspora in Australia. Initiatives like the Gati Shakti program and expanding digital infrastructure were key to this transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:54 IST
India's Decade of Progress: Jaishankar Highlights Transformative Initiatives
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo:Youtube/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded India's remarkable progress over the last decade, attributing it to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland, Australia, Jaishankar detailed the interconnected efforts that have transformed the nation's business landscape, quality of life, and infrastructure.

Among these initiatives is the ambitious Gati Shakti program, which focuses on comprehensive infrastructure development. Jaishankar underscored the establishment of a robust digital public infrastructure that has significantly bolstered governance and ensured steadfast political stability.

Highlighting infrastructure advancements, he stated that India constructs 28 kilometers of highway and 12-14 kilometers of railway track daily. Political stability has allowed new policy decisions to build upon previous ones, he explained. Moreover, the number of cities with metro systems surged from six to 21 in a decade, with plans to expand to 39. The aviation sector also saw growth, with airports doubling and 1,000 planes on order. Jaishankar's visit to Australia includes inaugurating India's 4th consulate and co-chairing the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024