Peel Police Arrest Three amid Hindu Protests in Canada

In Canada, Peel Regional Police have apprehended three individuals following a demonstration organized by the Coalition of Hindus of North America. The protest was a response to perceived 'Khalistani intimidation' and 'anti-Hindu' sentiments in the wake of recent attacks on Hindu temples across the country.

The demonstration, which began at a place of worship in Brampton, was moved to two different locations in Mississauga. This relocation has prompted further investigations by the 21 Division and 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureaus, as stated by Peel Regional Police.

While managing the protest, an officer sustained minor injuries, leading to the arrest. In response to the attacks, Canadian Hindu organizations continue to call for peaceful protests. Canadian leaders have condemned these acts, reinforcing the right to religious freedom and safety for all citizens, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted in a public statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)