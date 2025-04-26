Left Menu

Amritsar Farmers Rush to Harvest Amid Rising Border Tensions and Pahalgam Terror Impact

Farmers in a border village in Amritsar district are hastily harvesting their crops as border forces may soon close gates. This urgency is driven by escalating tensions after a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Meanwhile, India's government responds with diplomatic measures against Pakistan to curb cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:00 IST
Amritsar Farmers Rush to Harvest Amid Rising Border Tensions and Pahalgam Terror Impact
Appeal being made for early crop harvest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in a border village of Amritsar district are in a race against time to harvest their crops as border gates are expected to close soon due to escalating tensions. Local farmers reported receiving urgent advisories from local authorities to expedite their harvests and prepare livestock feed.

'Our fields lie beyond the fence,' said a local farmer, highlighting the urgency behind the calls. Despite cooperative border forces, farmers are seeking additional time to complete their work. An announcement from the Gurudwara emphasized the importance of harvesting as security measures tighten.

The recent deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In response, India has taken decisive actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari Check Post, and reducing diplomatic ties, to pressure Pakistan into ceasing support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025