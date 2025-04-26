Amritsar Farmers Rush to Harvest Amid Rising Border Tensions and Pahalgam Terror Impact
Farmers in a border village in Amritsar district are hastily harvesting their crops as border forces may soon close gates. This urgency is driven by escalating tensions after a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Meanwhile, India's government responds with diplomatic measures against Pakistan to curb cross-border terrorism.
Farmers in a border village of Amritsar district are in a race against time to harvest their crops as border gates are expected to close soon due to escalating tensions. Local farmers reported receiving urgent advisories from local authorities to expedite their harvests and prepare livestock feed.
'Our fields lie beyond the fence,' said a local farmer, highlighting the urgency behind the calls. Despite cooperative border forces, farmers are seeking additional time to complete their work. An announcement from the Gurudwara emphasized the importance of harvesting as security measures tighten.
The recent deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In response, India has taken decisive actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari Check Post, and reducing diplomatic ties, to pressure Pakistan into ceasing support for cross-border terrorism.
