Prince William Represents UK at Historic Funeral

Prince William attended Pope Francis's funeral, representing King Charles III. Dressed in formal attire, he observed a moment of silence with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This event marks William's most significant international duty as the heir, being the first time he represents the monarch at such an occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:01 IST
Prince William

On Saturday, Prince William, heir to the British throne, performed a significant duty by attending the funeral of Pope Francis in place of his father, King Charles III. This event marks an important milestone in his royal responsibilities.

Standing alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Prince William honored Pope Francis with a solemn moment of silence. The late pope's sealed coffin served as a poignant backdrop during this shared tribute.

Clad in a dark blue suit and black tie, Prince William navigated the ornate basilica and descended into St Peter's Square. There, he exchanged formalities with a clergy member before being shown to his seat, highlighting the gravity and formality befitting his role.

