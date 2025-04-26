Left Menu

India Vows Strong Response to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, declared Pakistan an 'enemy nation'. Condemning the act, Thakur assured a powerful response from India. He also criticized the state government for its failures, leading public to protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern address, Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, labeled Pakistan an 'enemy nation' following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur emphasized that India's retaliation would be unprecedented and impactful.

The attack, which has drawn widespread international censure, resulted in 26 deaths among innocent tourists. Thakur criticized the brutality of the attack, asserting that it was beyond human conduct.

Additionally, Thakur criticized the current state government, claiming it had failed on various fronts and driven the state into chaos, with citizens protesting against perceived anti-people policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

