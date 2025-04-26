India Vows Strong Response to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

In a stern address, Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, labeled Pakistan an 'enemy nation' following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur emphasized that India's retaliation would be unprecedented and impactful.

The attack, which has drawn widespread international censure, resulted in 26 deaths among innocent tourists. Thakur criticized the brutality of the attack, asserting that it was beyond human conduct.

Additionally, Thakur criticized the current state government, claiming it had failed on various fronts and driven the state into chaos, with citizens protesting against perceived anti-people policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)