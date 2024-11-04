UKPNP Condemns New Public Gathering Restrictions in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly denounced a recent directive from the government of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which imposes rigorous limitations on public gatherings and civil liberties. Leading figures, including Central Exile Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Central spokesperson Nasir Aziz Khan, have labeled these restrictions as egregious violations of fundamental human rights.

UKPNP has criticized the regulations that confine public assemblies to specific areas sanctioned by the District Magistrate, based on ambiguous 'law and order' prerequisites. This expansive authority grants the government the discretion to nullify assembly permissions on grounds of 'public safety' or 'public disturbance,' potentially allowing misuse to stifle dissent and restrict freedom of expression.

The leaders voiced apprehension about the new permit stipulations, which pose severe hindrances on civil society groups and political activists, rendering peaceful assembly increasingly arduous. The directive further classifies certain locales as 'red zones,' obstructing political activities in crucial areas and relegating protests to inaccessible regions. Chairperson Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri underscored that these curbs arrive at a juncture when citizens are more vociferous regarding their political, economic, and social discontents. UKPNP cautioned that these oppressive actions would exacerbate the distrust between the state and its populace, eroding the government's legitimacy.

In counteraction, UKPNP has urged the United Nations and the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for these suppressive measures. They emphasize a reevaluation of Pakistan's human rights commitments under international law and appeal to global supporters to stand by the residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for fundamental rights, justice, and liberty. Human rights abuses in PoJK encompass a spectrum of issues that infringe on the dignity and freedoms of its inhabitants.

Political repression is widespread, limiting political freedoms and quashing opposing voices; activists and journalists frequently endure harassment, intimidation, and potential detention for speaking against the government. Media censorship further stifles freedom of expression, resulting in a chilling effect on reporting, especially concerning sensitive topics.

Moreover, allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions by security forces have sparked grave concerns over accountability and justice. Socioeconomic rights are additionally jeopardized, with many communities facing inadequate access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, worsening poverty, and constraining development.

