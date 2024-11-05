Tamil Nadu Ancestral Village Prays for Kamala Harris' Historic Victory
As the US election day approaches, Kamala Harris' ancestral village in Tamil Nadu conducts special prayers for her success. The village, Thulasendrapuram, is fervently hoping Harris, whose roots trace back to India, will make history as the first female president, amid a tightly contested race against Donald Trump.
In a show of support transcending continents, special prayers were conducted in Kamala Harris's ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu, India, as the U.S. Presidential elections loomed large. These prayers, organized by Anushanath's Anukragni organization, aimed to bolster Harris's chances against Republican candidate Donald Trump.
The village holds historical significance as the birthplace of Harris's maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan, and the community here holds high hopes for her success. Anukragni organization founder Ballu expressed optimism, stating that a victory for Harris would be a jubilant moment for the entire state.
This election presents a historic opportunity for Harris, who, if elected, would become the first woman president of the United States. Her journey, from her birth in California to Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan, to her rise in political ranks, has captivated many. With her mixed Indian and Jamaican heritage, Harris represents a blend of cultures, a narrative followed closely by communities worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
