As the US election heats up, renowned American singer Mary Millben has declared her unwavering support for former President Donald Trump in his electoral battle against Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking from near Palm Beach, Florida, Millben eagerly anticipated joining a gathering of Trump supporters and highlighted the election's critical importance for US democracy.

Reflecting on the spirited nature of the race, Millben remarked, "It's been an exciting election season." She elaborated on Trump's diverse backing, noting, "The president has garnered tremendous support from communities nationwide, especially within the African-American demographic." Millben stressed the significance of key swing states, like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona, in determining the election's outcome, asserting, "The president has overperformed in these swing states." Recognizing the high stakes in the Trump-Harris contest, Millben commented, "It's been a very competitive election, which is the essence of democracy." She underscored the importance of voter turnout and the robust early voting numbers from the Republican camp.

Asked about her allegiance, Millben didn't mince words. "I want to see the President victorious and serving as our 47th President," she stated, though she emphasized her professional independence from political outcomes. "My work continues, independent of the White House's occupant," Millben declared, hoping for a unified nation on November 6th. Millben also articulated her views on the US-India relationship, advocating Trump for strengthening ties. "This administration has been less friendly to India compared to President Trump's tenure," she claimed, praising Trump's rapport with Indian Prime Minister Modi. Millben concluded that President Trump is crucial for advancing US-India relations.

