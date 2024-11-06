Trump Clinches Florida, Gains Edge in Tight Electoral Race

Former President Donald Trump achieved a significant win in Florida, marking the third consecutive victory for the Republican candidate in the Sunshine State, according to Decision Desk HQ. As of Tuesday, Politico projects that Trump has surged to 230 electoral college votes compared to 205 for Kamala Harris.

The victory in Florida contributes an additional 30 electoral votes to Trump's tally. Once considered a swing state, Florida has shifted toward the Republican column in recent years, after previously siding with Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Meanwhile, Harris is facing challenges in her home state of Minnesota, a long-standing Democratic stronghold.

CBS News reports that no Republican candidate has claimed Minnesota since 1972, though Trump narrowly missed in 2016. Elsewhere, CNN confirms Trump's wins in Idaho and Texas, while Harris has secured California. NBC News projects Trump victorious in Oklahoma, winning with 65% of the vote.

Current projections show Trump maintaining a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris, supported by the latest tallies from prominent media outlets. Fox News forecasts Trump's victories in several states, including the pivotal Florida, while Harris is projected to win in states such as New York and Delaware.

As both campaigns aim for the essential 270 electoral votes to claim victory, each candidate shores up support in traditionally friendly states. Trump is surpassing expectations in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, while Harris gains ground in Michigan.

The Trump campaign, following the Florida win, released a statement emphasizing Floridians' desire for a return to policies they believe prioritize American values. As the race continues, all eyes remain on the remaining swing states yet to reveal their final results.

(With inputs from agencies.)