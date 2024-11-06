Hope and Disappointment: Howard University's Watch Party Amidst Tight Presidential Race

Howard University students gathered on Tuesday for an election watch party, rallying behind presidential candidate Kamala Harris. As the evening progressed, anticipation gave way to disappointment, with projections showing Republican Donald Trump leading the race for a second term.

The watch party in Washington DC was filled with supporters eager to see Harris make history as the first female president of the United States. However, as CNN's 12:06 PM updates showed Trump ahead with 230 electoral votes to Harris's 182, some attendees left the event early, disheartened by the unfolding projections.

For a candidate to assume the presidency, 270 electoral votes are required. Earlier in the day, students expressed optimism about Harris's chances. Ariana, a student, emphasized the importance of reproductive freedom and representation, while others highlighted the significance of seeing a black woman in the Oval Office.

Tevin Davis, another student, firmly believed in Harris's victory, noting the critical need for a woman in leadership. As the nation elected its new leaders, polls had closed in pivotal swing states such as Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania as of 10 AM IST.

(With inputs from agencies.)