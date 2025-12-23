Left Menu

Central African Republic's Presidential Race: Key Contenders Challenge Touadera

President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic will compete against six other candidates in the December 28 presidential election. Key rivals include former Prime Ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuele and Henri-Marie Dondra, both previously accused of foreign citizenship, but cleared to run by the Constitutional Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:53 IST
Central African Republic's Presidential Race: Key Contenders Challenge Touadera
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the upcoming presidential election in the Central African Republic, President Faustin-Archange Touadera is set to face six contenders on December 28, following a court decision that allowed two of his main rivals to compete. The political landscape remains tense as allegations of unfair practices linger.

Among the notable candidates is Anicet-Georges Dologuele, a former prime minister who previously challenged Touadera in 2015 and 2020. Despite controversies surrounding his citizenship, Dologuele has been cleared by the Constitutional Court. Another prominent figure is Henri-Marie Dondra, who also served as prime minister and faced similar citizenship accusations.

Other candidates offer diverse backgrounds, such as evangelical pastor Marcelin Yalemende, medical doctor Serge Ghislain Djorie, and civil engineer Eddy Symphorien Kparekouti, each bringing unique platforms to the election focused on issues ranging from anti-corruption to poverty alleviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025