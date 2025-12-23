Central African Republic's Presidential Race: Key Contenders Challenge Touadera

In the upcoming presidential election in the Central African Republic, President Faustin-Archange Touadera is set to face six contenders on December 28, following a court decision that allowed two of his main rivals to compete. The political landscape remains tense as allegations of unfair practices linger.

Among the notable candidates is Anicet-Georges Dologuele, a former prime minister who previously challenged Touadera in 2015 and 2020. Despite controversies surrounding his citizenship, Dologuele has been cleared by the Constitutional Court. Another prominent figure is Henri-Marie Dondra, who also served as prime minister and faced similar citizenship accusations.

Other candidates offer diverse backgrounds, such as evangelical pastor Marcelin Yalemende, medical doctor Serge Ghislain Djorie, and civil engineer Eddy Symphorien Kparekouti, each bringing unique platforms to the election focused on issues ranging from anti-corruption to poverty alleviation.

