Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan Against Finance Act and Wheat Quota Cuts

In a bold display of dissent, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) organized a mass protest in Yaseen Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan, targeting the newly introduced Finance Act 2023 and a reduction in the region's wheat quota. This demonstration coincided with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit, during which a protester questioned the government's timing and commitment to local issues, citing long-standing grievances over justice and resource allocation.

The town center became a bastion of opposition as local leaders, activists, and citizens waved banners and demanded policy reversals. Critics argued that the Finance Act's increased taxes disproportionately hurt rural and underdeveloped areas, adding strain to already challenging living conditions. Accusations of political negligence echoed, with claims that a 'puppet government' exacerbates regional hardships through misguided decisions.

A significant issue raised was the reduction of wheat subsidies, a lifeline for many farmers and laborers. Protesters stressed the need for immediate policy reform to ensure food security and alleviate economic burden. The AAC warned that unless authorities address these pressing concerns and engage in meaningful talks, similar protests will spread throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)