John Bolton Warns of Potential Chaos in Trump's Second Term

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton expressed his concerns about the implications of Donald Trump's recent election victory. Bolton highlighted that during Trump's first term, trade and tariff issues overshadowed Indo-US relations, and he emphasized the importance of strengthening this bilateral relationship under the new term.

Responding to a post-election phone call between Trump and PM Modi, Bolton acknowledged the strong ties between India and the US, advocating for the growth of the Asian security QUAD alliance. He expressed hope for a more diversified diplomatic agenda but criticized Trump's focus on personal relationships over complex geopolitical issues.

Bolton also warned about Trump's proposed high tariffs on imports, which could negatively impact the global economy. He criticized Trump's rhetoric on China, suspecting it stems from Trump's belief that his 2020 defeat was linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolton anticipates international challenges, particularly in addressing the Russia-Ukraine war and working with Iran. He cautions that Trump's second term could be 'extremely chaotic,' drawing parallels with the first term's lack of traditional policy coherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)