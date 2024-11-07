Left Menu

Taiwanese Couple Charged for Pro-China Election Influence

Taiwanese prosecutors have indicted a couple linked to a pro-China party for promoting Chinese political agendas to influence Taiwan elections. Charged under Taiwan's Anti-Infiltration Act, they allegedly received $2.32 million from China to produce propaganda over a decade. They face possible imprisonment and hefty fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese prosecutors have formally charged a couple associated with a pro-China political party, accusing them of advancing China's agendas and swaying Taiwan's electoral process. Voice of America reports that Chang Meng-Chung and Hung Wen-ting, the couple in question, have been indicted on allegations of promoting these agendas after obtaining substantial financial backing from Chinese authorities.

According to Chiayi District Prosecutors' Office in Taiwan, the couple violated the nation's Anti-Infiltration Act along with election laws. They allegedly accepted $2.32 million from Chinese officials over a decade to create radio and digital media propaganda supporting China. Prosecutors allege that China's Taiwan Affairs Office and its Fujian branch financed the couple to advocate for Chinese military strength while urging Taiwanese submission in the event of a Chinese invasion. The couple reportedly traveled to China to provide detailed reports and strategies for their promotional activities.

In defense against the charges, Chang stated, "Taiwan claims to be democratic, but it's not democratic at all. The China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) has consistently advocated for cross-strait reunification, aligning with my public statements." Voice of America notes that the couple could face up to five years in prison and fines reaching NT$10 million. Commenting on the case, Chao Fang-yi, a non-resident fellow at Taiwan's Research Institute of Democracy, Security, and Emerging Technology, emphasized the significance of utilizing the Anti-Infiltration Act. Chao remarked, "China might fund them through obscure means difficult to trace, but here we have clear evidence, hence a strong case for prosecution." In recent developments, Taiwanese prosecutors also charged three individuals in August linked to CUPP, accusing them of forming a spy network intended to infiltrate the Taiwan military. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

