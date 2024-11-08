U.S. Citizen Arrested in Germany for Alleged Espionage Attempt with China

A United States citizen has been detained in Frankfurt, Germany, on allegations of attempting to pass U.S. military intelligence to China, Al Jazeera reports. The Federal Prosecutor's Office stated the suspect was employed by the U.S. forces until recently and is under investigation alongside German intelligence agencies.

The accused allegedly reached out to Chinese officials offering 'sensitive information about the U.S. military,' according to prosecutors. Neither the United States nor China have commented on the arrest thus far.

Berlin has witnessed increasing espionage cases linked to Russia and China amid geopolitical tensions, with German authorities tightening security. The recent arrest highlights growing concerns about Chinese espionage following similar arrests involving German technology transfers and alleged cyberespionage by China against Western targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)