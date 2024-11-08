U.S. Citizen Arrested in Germany for Alleged Espionage Attempt with China
A U.S. citizen has been arrested in Frankfurt for allegedly attempting to share military intelligence with China. The individual reportedly contacted Chinese officials in 2023 to offer sensitive information. The arrest adds to growing espionage concerns involving China and Russia in recent months.
- Country:
- Germany
A United States citizen has been detained in Frankfurt, Germany, on allegations of attempting to pass U.S. military intelligence to China, Al Jazeera reports. The Federal Prosecutor's Office stated the suspect was employed by the U.S. forces until recently and is under investigation alongside German intelligence agencies.
The accused allegedly reached out to Chinese officials offering 'sensitive information about the U.S. military,' according to prosecutors. Neither the United States nor China have commented on the arrest thus far.
Berlin has witnessed increasing espionage cases linked to Russia and China amid geopolitical tensions, with German authorities tightening security. The recent arrest highlights growing concerns about Chinese espionage following similar arrests involving German technology transfers and alleged cyberespionage by China against Western targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yuan in the Crosshairs: The Trump Effect on China's Currency
Penarol Fans Riot in Rio: A Night of Chaos and Arrests
South China Sea Standoff: Indonesia vs. China
Punjab BJP expels party leader Satkar Kaur a day after she was arrested in drugs case.
Rising Tensions in South China Sea: Indonesian Waters Defended