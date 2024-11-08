Left Menu

U.S. Citizen Arrested in Germany for Alleged Espionage Attempt with China

A U.S. citizen has been arrested in Frankfurt for allegedly attempting to share military intelligence with China. The individual reportedly contacted Chinese officials in 2023 to offer sensitive information. The arrest adds to growing espionage concerns involving China and Russia in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:06 IST
U.S. Citizen Arrested in Germany for Alleged Espionage Attempt with China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A United States citizen has been detained in Frankfurt, Germany, on allegations of attempting to pass U.S. military intelligence to China, Al Jazeera reports. The Federal Prosecutor's Office stated the suspect was employed by the U.S. forces until recently and is under investigation alongside German intelligence agencies.

The accused allegedly reached out to Chinese officials offering 'sensitive information about the U.S. military,' according to prosecutors. Neither the United States nor China have commented on the arrest thus far.

Berlin has witnessed increasing espionage cases linked to Russia and China amid geopolitical tensions, with German authorities tightening security. The recent arrest highlights growing concerns about Chinese espionage following similar arrests involving German technology transfers and alleged cyberespionage by China against Western targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024