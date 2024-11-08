Left Menu

Violent Attack on Israeli Fans in Amsterdam Sparks Urgent Response

In Amsterdam, Israeli soccer fans were attacked by rioters chanting 'Free Palestine,' causing injuries and prompting Israeli authorities to advise citizens to stay indoors. The Israeli government dispatched rescue teams, while Prime Minister Netanyahu strongly condemned the violence, urging the Dutch government for swift action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:45 IST
Israel Foreign Ministry (Photo/X@IsraelMFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a disturbing incident on Wednesday night, Israeli soccer fans found themselves the target of a violent attack in Amsterdam. A group of rioters, reportedly shouting 'Free Palestine,' assaulted the fans, leaving at least ten injured. The alarming situation prompted Israeli authorities to urge their nationals in the Dutch capital to remain within their accommodations.

Footage circulating online depicted the chaos, with masked individuals bearing Palestinian flags reportedly seen physically attacking the Israelis. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that ten of its citizens suffered injuries, although their current conditions remain unclear. Additionally, the Ministry has lost contact with two other nationals. Meanwhile, Dutch media disclosed that police had arrested 57 individuals in connection with the incident.

A stern message from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and demanded immediate action from the Dutch government and security forces to guarantee the safety of its citizens. In response, Israel swiftly dispatched two planes to Amsterdam to evacuate its nationals, coordinating closely with the Dutch government. This escalation followed after approximately 3,000 Israelis traveled to the city for a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, where Ajax emerged victorious with a 5-0 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

