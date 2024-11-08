Left Menu

Free Press Murdered: Canada's Ban on 'The Australia Today'

The Canada ban on the diaspora outlet 'Australia Today' has sparked a debate on press freedom. Its chief, Jitarth Jai Bhardwaj, criticized the Trudeau government for stifling free speech and not upholding the rights of Hindus facing hate crimes. Ongoing threats from extremists remain a constant challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:42 IST
Managing Editor of The Australia Today, Jitarth Jai Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Australia

The Canadian government's controversial decision to block 'Australia Today', a significant diaspora news outlet, has prompted a sharp rebuke from its founder, Jitarth Jai Bhardwaj. He has decried the move as a 'murder of free press' and criticized the Trudeau administration for failing to protect the rights of the Hindu community amid ongoing religious attacks.

The block followed Canada disabling the outlet's social media platforms after it aired a critical press conference featuring India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. In the presser, Jaishankar criticized Canada for unsubstantiated allegations against India and accused it of permitting anti-India elements to flourish. The incident has raised questions about Canada's commitment to free speech.

Bhardwaj revealed that 'The Australia Today' continues to face threats from Khalistani extremists and expressed concern over the attacks on Hindus in Canada, blaming both extremist groups and authorities. Despite being blocked, he vowed to continue reporting on issues concerning Canadian citizens and the Indian diaspora without fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

