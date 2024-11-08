Tibetan Call to Action: Global Impact of China's Plateau Policies

The Tibetan parliament-in-exile has launched an urgent appeal for the United Nations to spearhead research into the far-reaching implications of environmental damage inflicted by China on the Tibetan plateau. The appeal came during the opening of the Tibet Museum's 'Rivers of the Sky' exhibition in Dharamshala.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering inaugurated the exhibition, stressing that environmental degradation in Tibet affects climate patterns worldwide. She emphasized the critical need for the UN to conduct scientific research, highlighting the monsoon fluctuations in India and Northeast Asia.

Environmental expert Padma Wangyal warned about rampant deforestation in Tibet, drastically affecting regional water supplies and monsoon cycles. Tibet Museum director Tenzin Thubten underscored the exhibition's message to China, emphasizing that Tibet's environmental crisis extends far beyond borders, impacting billions.

(With inputs from agencies.)