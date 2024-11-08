Left Menu

Tibetan Call to Action: Global Impact of China's Plateau Policies

The Tibetan parliament-in-exile urges the UN to research environmental damage on the Tibetan plateau caused by China. This call was made at the launch of the 'Rivers of the Sky' exhibition, highlighting regional and global effects, particularly on India. It emphasizes urgent international focus ahead of COP-29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:59 IST
Tibetan Call to Action: Global Impact of China's Plateau Policies
Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering inaugurates the Rivers of the Sky exhibition in Dharamshala. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tibetan parliament-in-exile has launched an urgent appeal for the United Nations to spearhead research into the far-reaching implications of environmental damage inflicted by China on the Tibetan plateau. The appeal came during the opening of the Tibet Museum's 'Rivers of the Sky' exhibition in Dharamshala.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering inaugurated the exhibition, stressing that environmental degradation in Tibet affects climate patterns worldwide. She emphasized the critical need for the UN to conduct scientific research, highlighting the monsoon fluctuations in India and Northeast Asia.

Environmental expert Padma Wangyal warned about rampant deforestation in Tibet, drastically affecting regional water supplies and monsoon cycles. Tibet Museum director Tenzin Thubten underscored the exhibition's message to China, emphasizing that Tibet's environmental crisis extends far beyond borders, impacting billions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024