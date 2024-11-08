Left Menu

Silpi Village Uprising: Demand for Clean Water Ignites Protests

Silpi villagers blocked Ishkoman Road in protest over being denied access to the Greater Water Scheme. Despite its completion, their exclusion from the scheme has left them reliant on unsafe water. This disruption highlights ongoing infrastructure issues, including inadequate healthcare and sanitation, plaguing the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Residents of Silpi village have launched a protest, blocking the key Ishkoman Road to demand inclusion in the Greater Water Scheme. The scheme, already operational, aims to supply clean water to Gahkuch and its surrounding areas, yet Silpi remains overlooked, causing significant traffic disruptions in the region, as reported by Pamir Times.

The Greater Water Scheme was developed to mitigate long-standing water shortages by providing potable water to thousands. However, villagers from Silpi argue that despite the project's completion, they are still without access, relying on unsanitary water sources. 'The government has for years ignored our pleas for clean water,' one resident told Pamir Times, expressing frustration over unfulfilled promises.

The exclusion from the water scheme adds to Silpi's broader development challenges, such as poor roads, unreliable electricity, and deficient education and healthcare services. The village's residents have vowed to continue their protest until government officials address their demands, threatening prolonged disruptions if no action is taken. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

