Trump Assembles Power Team with Waltz, Stefanik in Key Roles Amidst Historic Political Comeback

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as his national security adviser and Elise Stefanik as the US Ambassador to the UN. Trump's second win marks him the first since 1892 to serve non-consecutive terms. Tom Homan returns to oversee immigration, reinforcing key posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:54 IST
Republican Representative Mike Waltz. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Florida representative and retired Army Green Beret Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, according to reports by Reuters. Known for his critical stance on China's Asia-Pacific activities, Waltz has repeatedly emphasized the importance of US readiness for potential regional conflicts.

Waltz will brief Trump on pressing national security matters, collaborating with various agencies. Earlier criticism of the Biden administration for the withdrawal from Afghanistan has highlighted his preference for Trump's approach to foreign policy. Waltz praised Trump's disruptive influence on traditional national security operations, a sentiment he expressed earlier this year.

In other appointments, Trump nominated Elise Stefanik as the US Ambassador to the United Nations, highlighting her as a staunch advocate of America First policies. Alongside these key appointments, Trump also named Tom Homan, former acting director of ICE, to manage national borders. This shuffle comes as Trump secures a second presidential term with a historic electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

