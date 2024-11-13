Left Menu

US Raises Alarm Over Crackdown on Awami League Supporters in Bangladesh

The United States expresses concern over the arrest of Awami League supporters in Bangladesh ahead of a major protest. The US stresses the need for freedom of expression to ensure a democratic future. International bodies call for investigations into political violence and urge protective measures for minority rights.

Updated: 13-11-2024 10:05 IST
US Raises Alarm Over Crackdown on Awami League Supporters in Bangladesh
Flags of US and Bangladesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has voiced concern over the arrest of hundreds of supporters from Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party in Bangladesh, just before a planned protest against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The US State Department emphasized the importance of freedom of expression for a democratic future.

During a press briefing, Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel reaffirmed the US stance on supporting freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association for everyone, including dissenting voices. He noted that these freedoms are integral to any democracy and are routinely communicated to international partners, including Bangladesh.

The capital city of Dhaka has increased security measures, deploying 191 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh. The protest, planned for Sunday at 3 PM, had not received official authorization. The international reaction has grown, with human rights organizations urging the interim government to address the rising violence and minority targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

