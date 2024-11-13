Uyghur Americans Urge Trump to Tackle Human Rights in China

Following Donald Trump's election victory, leaders within the Uyghur American community are pressing the United States to prioritize human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the region in north-western China where Uyghurs face severe oppression. They urge Trump to build on his administration's precedent in challenging China's violations.

Under Trump, the U.S. labeled China's actions in Xinjiang as genocide, sanctioning officials tied to mass detentions and forced labor. Despite China's denials, Nury Turkel, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, emphasized the bipartisan support for Uyghur rights and highlighted their implications for U.S. national and economic security.

Uyghur American leaders call for stringent enforcement of acts like the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to prevent U.S. complicity in forced labor. They advocate for recognizing Xinjiang as an occupied nation and stress the need for a special U.S. coordinator on Uyghur issues. Concerns persist over economic ties overshadowing human rights advocacy.

