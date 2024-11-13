Samantha Harvey's 'Orbital' Soars to 2024 Booker Prize Victory

British author Samantha Harvey has clinched the 2024 Booker Prize for her novel 'Orbital', marking a significant achievement as the first woman since 2019 to receive the coveted accolade. Her 'space pastoral' narrative, set aboard the International Space Station, captivated the judges with its profound portrayal of the lives of six astronauts orbiting Earth.

The award, which carries a purse of USD 64,000, was presented at a ceremony in London's Old Billingsgate on Tuesday night. Harvey's creation drew praise for its lyrical and perceptive language, painting a 'strange and new' world for readers. Written during the COVID lockdowns, Harvey found inspiration in watching hours of ISS footage streamed online.

Known for her expressive prose, Harvey, a 49-year-old philosopher and sculptor, dedicated the award to those advocating for peace and the planet. Despite technological reticence, she questioned her authority to write about space, yet persevered, crafting what judges described as 'unforgettable'. Harvey's literary journey spans five novels, with recognition extending to other prestigious awards, underscoring her contribution to contemporary fiction.

